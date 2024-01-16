Ukrainian entrepreneur Andriy Matyukha became the new owner of the VODA UA trademark

The agreement on the acquisition of the VODA UA brand was signed in October 2023. It provides for the full transfer of rights to the VODA UA trademark from the previous owner, Dmytro Nikiforov, to Andriy Matyukha, UNN reports.

According to VODA UA LLC, which is the sole official water supplier of VODA UA, the change of ownership will not affect the company's current operations or obligations.

"VODA UA, Karpatska dzherelna vysokohirna and Horyanka are brands of table and medicinal waters extracted from several mountain water intakes and springs in the cleanest regions of the Carpathians. VODA UA has an optimal Ph level of 7.4-7.6 and is not subject to any physical or chemical influence, as it is naturally perfect.

The brand's products are available for order on the website vodaua.ua.