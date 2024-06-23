Ukrainian Armed Forces stop russian offensives with American weapons, but face restrictions on long-range strikes

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 7038 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 103921 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 113217 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 128572 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 194136 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 236513 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145443 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369689 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182126 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149712 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 69899 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 77247 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106537 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 92845 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 34853 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 103921 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 95033 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 113217 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 108668 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 128572 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 4060 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 7206 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13023 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14545 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18428 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ukrainian Armed Forces stop russian offensives with American weapons, but face restrictions on long-range strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102964 views

Ukrainian troops are holding back the russian offensive on the northeastern front using American weapons, but face restrictions on the use of long-range missiles that could allow deeper strikes on russian territory.

Ukrainian Armed Forces stop russian offensives with American weapons, but face restrictions on long-range strikes

Ukrainian troops, using American weapons, are deterring russian offensives on the northeastern front, but face restrictions on the use of long-range missiles, which complicates their ability to conduct effective defense. This is reported by AP News, reports UNN.

Details

Ukrainian forces are hoping for deeper Strikes thanks to the American weapons they have received to counter new russian offensives along the northeastern front. A few weeks after the US decision to allow the use of these weapons for limited strikes on the territory of a terrorist country, Ukrainian troops have already made some progress in stopping the offensive.

According to recent reports, Ukrainian forces used artillery and missile systems to defend Kharkiv region, where enemy forces are concentrated. However, military commanders have expressed dissatisfaction with restrictions on the use of long-range missiles, such as ATACMS, which could allow strikes at considerable distances deep into the territory of the Russian Federation, where command posts and military infrastructure are located.

Although the United States has expanded the capabilities of Ukrainian weapons for counterattacks in the wider region, restrictions on the use of missiles against the Russian Federation still remain in force.

Ukraine notes that it needs more opportunities for attacks on important targets in the Russian Federation, in particular on airfields and military facilities that are considered critical for the Russian military machine.

”This is a step forward": Zelensky on permission to hit the Russian Federation with American weapons31.05.24, 15:26 • 33080 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41