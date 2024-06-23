Ukrainian troops, using American weapons, are deterring russian offensives on the northeastern front, but face restrictions on the use of long-range missiles, which complicates their ability to conduct effective defense. This is reported by AP News, reports UNN.

Details

Ukrainian forces are hoping for deeper Strikes thanks to the American weapons they have received to counter new russian offensives along the northeastern front. A few weeks after the US decision to allow the use of these weapons for limited strikes on the territory of a terrorist country, Ukrainian troops have already made some progress in stopping the offensive.

According to recent reports, Ukrainian forces used artillery and missile systems to defend Kharkiv region, where enemy forces are concentrated. However, military commanders have expressed dissatisfaction with restrictions on the use of long-range missiles, such as ATACMS, which could allow strikes at considerable distances deep into the territory of the Russian Federation, where command posts and military infrastructure are located.

Although the United States has expanded the capabilities of Ukrainian weapons for counterattacks in the wider region, restrictions on the use of missiles against the Russian Federation still remain in force.

Ukraine notes that it needs more opportunities for attacks on important targets in the Russian Federation, in particular on airfields and military facilities that are considered critical for the Russian military machine.

”This is a step forward": Zelensky on permission to hit the Russian Federation with American weapons