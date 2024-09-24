ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101131 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107924 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174237 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141633 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145354 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139839 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185618 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112147 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175831 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104781 views

Ukraine urged the IOC not to allow Russian and Belarusian chess players to participate in FIDE events

Ukraine urged the IOC not to allow Russian and Belarusian chess players to participate in FIDE events

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32294 views

Ukraine asked the IOC to prevent Russian and Belarusian chess players from participating in FIDE events, even children under 12. It emphasizes the inadmissibility of revising the restrictions due to the ongoing military aggression.

Ukraine is appealing to the IOC to prevent Russian and Belarusian chess players from participating in FIDE events, UNN reports citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Chess Federation have appealed to the IOC regarding the decision to hold consultations on the possible revision of restrictions for the chess federations of Russia and Belarus on the admission of children under 12 to participate in FIDE events.

The letter states the unwavering point of view of our country, which has been suffering from military aggression by these two countries for three years.

"The current circumstances do not provide any grounds to revise the restrictions related to the chess federations of Russia and Belarus, even for children under 12. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale military aggression, 575 Ukrainian children have been killed and another 1609 children have been injured by the Russian army. Ukrainian children are shelled by Russian missiles and drones every day. They are deprived of the opportunity to live a normal life, let alone participate in sports competitions," the letter reads.

Ukraine insists that the national teams of Russia and Belarus have no right to participate in international competitions under the auspices of FIDE and represent their countries. After all, we all understand that the entire Russian and Belarusian sports community is an instrument of state policy of Russia and Belarus, the ministry added.

Antonina Tumanova

WarSports
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

