Ukraine reintroduces ban on sale of Euro-3 and Euro-4 fuel

The Cabinet of Ministers has renewed the requirements for fuel quality not lower than the Euro 5 environmental standard. This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports .

Amendments to the Technical Regulations on requirements for motor gasoline, diesel, marine and boiler fuels, in particular, in terms of renewal of fuel quality requirements at a level not lower than Euro 5. - Melnychuk said.

Details

In addition, the EU directives banning the sale of leaded gasoline and establishing requirements for fuels used in road vehicles and non-road mobile machinery (including inland waterway vessels), agricultural and forestry tractors, and recreational vessels have been reinstated.

Ukraine has refused to use Euro-3 and Euro-4 fuel since January 1, 2016. However, after a full-scale Russian invasion, there will be a need for additional fuel for the Armed Forces, agricultural machinery and cars. These changes were supposed to be in effect until martial law in Ukraine is lifted or terminated.

Addendum

It is noted that new supply routes for petroleum products have been established, market participants have signed long-term contracts with European producers and international traders, and the situation on the fuel market is stable. There is enough high-quality gasoline and diesel to meet the economic needs of the state, the military and everyone else.

