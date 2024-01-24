ukenru
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Ukraine reintroduces ban on sale of Euro-3 and Euro-4 fuel

Ukraine reintroduces ban on sale of Euro-3 and Euro-4 fuel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31342 views

Ukraine has reintroduced a ban on the use of Euro-3 and Euro-4 fuel, renewing the requirements for fuel quality not lower than the Euro-5 environmental standard. The country had abandoned the use of Euro-3 and Euro-4 fuel standards in 2016, but due to the Russian invasion and the need for additional fuel, it relaxed the standards.

The Cabinet of Ministers has renewed the requirements for fuel quality not lower than the Euro 5 environmental standard. This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports .

Amendments to the Technical Regulations on requirements for motor gasoline, diesel, marine and boiler fuels, in particular, in terms of renewal of fuel quality requirements at a level not lower than Euro 5.

- Melnychuk said.

Details

In addition, the EU directives banning the sale of leaded gasoline and establishing requirements for fuels used in road vehicles and non-road mobile machinery (including inland waterway vessels), agricultural and forestry tractors, and recreational vessels have been reinstated.

Ukraine has refused to use Euro-3 and Euro-4 fuel since January 1, 2016. However, after a full-scale Russian invasion, there will be a need for additional fuel for the Armed Forces, agricultural machinery and cars. These changes were supposed to be in effect until martial law in Ukraine is lifted or terminated.

Addendum

It is noted that new supply routes for petroleum products have been established, market participants have signed long-term contracts with European producers and international traders, and the situation on the fuel market is stable. There is enough high-quality gasoline and diesel to meet the economic needs of the state, the military and everyone else.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Economy

