Ukraine may receive €200 million to support and restore critical infrastructure

Ukraine may receive €200 million to support and restore critical infrastructure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15494 views

France plans to provide €200 million to Ukraine through the Critical Infrastructure Support Fund. The cooperation includes rebuilding railways, air transport, and Chernihiv region.

Within the framework of bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and France, funds are expected for grants for reconstruction projects. This is stated in the report of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Several areas of French assistance are already in place, including the development of railway infrastructure, cooperation in air transport, and the reconstruction of Chernihiv Oblast and, in particular, the Chernihiv Drama Theater. It is also expected that €200 million will be received through the Fund for Supporting Critical Infrastructure and Priority Sectors of Ukraine's Economy.

This was discussed during a meeting attended by Pierre Elbrun, Special Envoy of the President of France for Relief and Reconstruction of Ukraine, and Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

Zelensky said in which direction the situation is somewhat leveling off13.09.24, 16:33 • 13963 views

The Minister noted that under the grant agreement with the French Republic, the submission and selection of restoration projects is carried out through the DREAM ecosystem. 

As part of bilateral cooperation, the project to support Ukrzaliznytsia is ongoing. According to the preliminary agreement, the French side is to supply 19 thousand tons of railroad rails, which will allow the renewal of 150 kilometers of tracks. The first batch of deliveries is scheduled for January 2025.

Our strong cooperation brings real peace closer: Scholz meets with Zelensky06.09.24, 17:04 • 14559 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics

