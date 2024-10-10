Ukraine is implementing a program to develop 1 GW of distributed generation by the end of the year - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine will receive equipment that will provide additional distributed generation capacity of more than 1 GW by the end of the year . This was stated by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Power engineers are doing their best to install and connect the equipment to the grid as soon as possible. Not all the equipment coming to the country will be technically connected to the grid in time, but the plan is to install at least 1 GW by the end of the year, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that both private companies and state-owned enterprises are involved in the development of distributed generation.

The Ministry of Energy also emphasized that the Government has created all the investment conditions and simplified the licensing procedures as much as possible for the accelerated development of distributed generation.

Recall

In Berlin, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 that Ukraine has a clear plan to build up to 1 GW of gas-fired generation capacity this year.