Ukraine allows taking animals to shelters. The Ministry of Internal Affairs amended the order

Ukraine has canceled the ban on staying in shelters with animals. This was announced by Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Timur Tkachenko, UNN reports.

Do you remember when two children with a dog were not allowed into a shelter during a missile attack on the capital? The main argument then was an old order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine regarding the stay of animals in civil defense shelters. At the time, society was outraged, because everyone should have the right to protection. On the same day, I had a substantive conversation with the leadership of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine to promptly revise the rule prohibiting the presence of animals in the shelter. Already today, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has amended Order No. 18 "On Amendments to the Requirements for the Maintenance and Operation of Civil Defense Facilities" - said Tkachenko.

According to him, while staying in the shelter, every person with an animal should take care of it so as not to create discomfort for others.

"The order has already been entered into the Unified Register of State Regulatory Acts. We are waiting for its publication," the Deputy Minister summarized.