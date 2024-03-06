Ukraine allows entrepreneurs to produce license plates for cars - Ministry of Internal Affairs

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24573 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 87172 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 58772 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 247984 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215570 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185160 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226944 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250656 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156570 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371941 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195966 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 75897 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 96688 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61520 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54044 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 30692 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 87172 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 247984 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 197865 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215570 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16485 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24954 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25171 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55470 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62892 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukraine allows entrepreneurs to produce license plates for cars - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25268 views

Ukraine has allowed private companies to produce license plates after submitting the necessary documents to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for approval and inclusion in the register.

Ukraine allows entrepreneurs to produce license plates for cars - Ministry of Internal Affairs

In Ukraine, companies of various forms of ownership were allowed to engage in the production of license plates for cars.. This was stated by Deputy Interior Minister Bohdan Drapyaty, UNN reports with reference to the Interior Ministry press service. 

Details

The agency explains that the regulatory and technical levels regulate the possibility of manufacturing license plates by business entities of various forms of ownership.

According to Drapyatyi, business entities planning to register their license plate production activities must submit the required list of documents to the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

After approval by the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs within 5 days, the business entity is included in the relevant Register.

After joining the Register of business entities, they will be able to produce license plates of their choice with separate alphanumeric combinations with the series OA, OV, OS, OE, ON, OI, OK, OM, UB, UC, AG, AJ, DB, NA. This means that the process of assigning an alphanumeric combination, manufacturing and issuing license plates will be even more transparent and free from interference by officials

- explained the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Patrol Police reminds drivers of license plate requirements16.01.24, 19:10 • 33044 views

Addendum

He also explained that since Amendment  was adopted relatively recently, no business entity is currently included in the Unified Vehicle Register.

Mr. Drapyatyi is confident that demonopolization and regulation of the license plate market will contribute to the development of fair market competition and increase the convenience of obtaining administrative services.

Recall

Last year , the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine banned the ordering and production of individual license platescontaining symbols associated with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14