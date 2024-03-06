Ukraine allows entrepreneurs to produce license plates for cars - Ministry of Internal Affairs

In Ukraine, companies of various forms of ownership were allowed to engage in the production of license plates for cars.. This was stated by Deputy Interior Minister Bohdan Drapyaty, UNN reports with reference to the Interior Ministry press service.

Details

The agency explains that the regulatory and technical levels regulate the possibility of manufacturing license plates by business entities of various forms of ownership.

According to Drapyatyi, business entities planning to register their license plate production activities must submit the required list of documents to the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

After approval by the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs within 5 days, the business entity is included in the relevant Register.

After joining the Register of business entities, they will be able to produce license plates of their choice with separate alphanumeric combinations with the series OA, OV, OS, OE, ON, OI, OK, OM, UB, UC, AG, AJ, DB, NA. This means that the process of assigning an alphanumeric combination, manufacturing and issuing license plates will be even more transparent and free from interference by officials - explained the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Addendum

He also explained that since Amendment was adopted relatively recently, no business entity is currently included in the Unified Vehicle Register.

Mr. Drapyatyi is confident that demonopolization and regulation of the license plate market will contribute to the development of fair market competition and increase the convenience of obtaining administrative services.

Recall

Last year , the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine banned the ordering and production of individual license platescontaining symbols associated with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.