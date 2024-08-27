Ukraine agrees with the UN on further implementation of the “Grain from Ukraine” program and humanitarian demining

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Ukraine agrees with the UN on further implementation of the “Grain from Ukraine” program and humanitarian demining

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21479 views

The Acting Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine met with representatives of the WFP. The parties discussed the Grain from Ukraine program, landmine clearance, and the forecast of 21.8 million tons of wheat and 25 million tons of corn.

Acting Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky met with UN WFP Regional Director Corinne Fleischer and UN WFP Country Director Richard Reagan. The parties discussed the implementation of the Grain from Ukraine program. This was stated by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, UNN reports .

Details

In particular, the parties discussed cooperation between the Ministry and the UN World Food Program.

Attention was paid to the implementation of the Grain from Ukraine program. In addition, the parties discussed WFP's involvement in the agricultural land demining program and opportunities to support farmers in the frontline areas

 - summarized in the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Taras Vysotsky noted that the Ukrainian side highly appreciates the partnership assistance of the UN World Food Program and assured that Ukraine has been and will be one of the guarantors of food security in the world and is ready to supply grain for the 2024 harvest.

Grain exports up thanks to military providing Ukraine with its own logistical sea route - UCAB28.06.24, 10:00 • 112350 views

In particular, the acting minister said that this year the Ministry of Agrarian Policy forecasts a wheat harvest of 21.8 million tons and a corn harvest of 25 million tons. In addition, Taras Vysotsky noted that Ukraine remains an export-oriented country, and domestic consumption is 3 times less than agricultural production.  

In turn, representatives of the World Food Program assured of their continued support and assistance to Ukrainian farmers.

The parties agreed on further joint actions to implement the food initiative and humanitarian demining of farmland

- the ministry summarized. 

AddendumAddendum

It is noted that within the framework of the “Grain from Ukraine” initiative, 11 vessels with more than 200 thousand tons of agricultural products were sent to Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Yemen, Nigeria, Sudan, Palestine, Malawi, Mozambique, and others.

The Grain from Ukraine program was launched by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in partnership with the UN World Food Program  to mitigate the damage caused to the global food system by Russian aggression and the attempted blockade of Ukrainian ports.

Recall

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that since the launch of the Grain from Ukraine initiative in the fall of 2022, Ukraine has exported 221.41 thousand tons of agricultural products to 10 countries in Africa and Asia, ensuring food security for 8 million people.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsAgronomy news

