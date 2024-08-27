Ukraine agrees with the UN on further implementation of the “Grain from Ukraine” program and humanitarian demining

Acting Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky met with UN WFP Regional Director Corinne Fleischer and UN WFP Country Director Richard Reagan. The parties discussed the implementation of the Grain from Ukraine program. This was stated by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, UNN reports .

Details

In particular, the parties discussed cooperation between the Ministry and the UN World Food Program.

Attention was paid to the implementation of the Grain from Ukraine program. In addition, the parties discussed WFP's involvement in the agricultural land demining program and opportunities to support farmers in the frontline areas - summarized in the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Taras Vysotsky noted that the Ukrainian side highly appreciates the partnership assistance of the UN World Food Program and assured that Ukraine has been and will be one of the guarantors of food security in the world and is ready to supply grain for the 2024 harvest.

In particular, the acting minister said that this year the Ministry of Agrarian Policy forecasts a wheat harvest of 21.8 million tons and a corn harvest of 25 million tons. In addition, Taras Vysotsky noted that Ukraine remains an export-oriented country, and domestic consumption is 3 times less than agricultural production.

In turn, representatives of the World Food Program assured of their continued support and assistance to Ukrainian farmers.

The parties agreed on further joint actions to implement the food initiative and humanitarian demining of farmland - the ministry summarized.

It is noted that within the framework of the “Grain from Ukraine” initiative, 11 vessels with more than 200 thousand tons of agricultural products were sent to Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Yemen, Nigeria, Sudan, Palestine, Malawi, Mozambique, and others.

The Grain from Ukraine program was launched by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in partnership with the UN World Food Program to mitigate the damage caused to the global food system by Russian aggression and the attempted blockade of Ukrainian ports.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that since the launch of the Grain from Ukraine initiative in the fall of 2022, Ukraine has exported 221.41 thousand tons of agricultural products to 10 countries in Africa and Asia, ensuring food security for 8 million people.