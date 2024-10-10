Two people injured in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, two people have been injured in Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih, and infrastructure, including two gas pipelines, has been damaged, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Seven people, including a child, were rescued from a damaged house in Kryvyi Rih. Another 26 residents were evacuated. Two people were injured. In addition to the woman, a 62-year-old man," Lysak wrote.

According to the head of the RMA, the man received the necessary medical care. "His condition is satisfactory. He will be treated on an outpatient basis," he said.

"The city's infrastructure is also damaged. In particular, two gas pipelines were damaged," Lysak said.

