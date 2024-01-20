Turkey is preparing for the visits of Iranian President and Putin: what is known

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is preparing to receive two guests. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, who postponed his visit due to the terrorist attack in the city of Kerman, is expected to arrive in Turkey on January 24, and Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 12, UNN reports with reference to Türkiye.

Details

According to diplomatic sources, Raisi's visit is an important step in the continuation of the high-level dialogue between Iran and Turkey and an appropriate opportunity to discuss issues on the common agenda.

Along with Raisi's visit, the 8th meeting of the High Level Cooperation Council (YDİK) will also take place in Ankara. About 10 agreements are expected to be signed during the visit in the areas of culture, science, media, interior, transportation, trade, and economy.

The media did not provide any further details, including the meeting with the Russian dictator.