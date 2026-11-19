Mykola Udianskyi

Ukraine’s largest network of Telegram channels, "Trukha," has been transferred to a new owner. The deal between the network’s founder, Maksym Lavrynenko, and crypto entrepreneur Mykola Ud yanskyi was signed approximately in April 2026, sources familiar with the details claim.

In June, journalist and volunteer Serhii Sternenko announced the change of ownership, citing a sale price of up to 25 million US dollars, as did Forbes, citing its own sources, UNN reports.

"Trukha" and Udyanskyi: the key points

"Trukha Ukraine" is officially registered as an online media outlet and has an extensive network of regional channels, as well as several international ones. The scale of the media holding’s influence on public opinion in Ukraine makes the identity of its owner a matter of public interest.

Kharkiv native Mykola Udyanskyi is known primarily for his ties to the cryptocurrency business.

Who owned "Trukha" before Udyanskyi?

The media have reported that the network of Telegram channels "Trukha" previously belonged to Kharkiv entrepreneur Volodymyr Lytvyn.

The sources cited claim that, until the deal with Mykola Udyanskyi was signed, the network remained owned by its founder, Maksym Lavrynenko, who still publicly presents himself in that role.