Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Tropical storm Yagi claims 14 lives in the Philippines

Tropical storm Yagi claims 14 lives in the Philippines

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20573 views

At least 14 people have been killed by Tropical Storm Yagi in the Philippines. The storm has caused the cancellation of flights and the suspension of shipping, and forecasters predict that it could develop into a typhoon.

At least 14 people have been killed as a result of tropical storm Yagi, which swept through the Philippines. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

In the Philippines on Monday, a storm canceled dozens of flights and suspended shipping in some regions of the country.

On Tuesday, Yagi moved to the northern parts of the country, heading toward the South China Sea. In the capital, Manila, schools and administrative buildings remained closed.

Forecasters predict that Yagi could develop into a typhoon as it continues to move toward southern China.

The Philippines demands that China stop provocations in the South China Sea24.08.24, 06:04 • 101046 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyNews of the World

