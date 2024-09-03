Tropical storm Yagi claims 14 lives in the Philippines

At least 14 people have been killed as a result of tropical storm Yagi, which swept through the Philippines. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

In the Philippines on Monday, a storm canceled dozens of flights and suspended shipping in some regions of the country.

On Tuesday, Yagi moved to the northern parts of the country, heading toward the South China Sea. In the capital, Manila, schools and administrative buildings remained closed.

Forecasters predict that Yagi could develop into a typhoon as it continues to move toward southern China.

The Philippines demands that China stop provocations in the South China Sea