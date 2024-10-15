Tochytsky on the tasks of the ICRC: “To shape messages, not to catch up with what Putin says”
Kyiv • UNN
Mykola Tochytskyi, Minister of Culture and Strategic Communication, outlined the tasks of the renewed ministry. He emphasized the importance of communicating Ukrainian identity as part of European culture.
The tasks of the renewed Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communication include shaping messages, not catching up with what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin says, breaking down Ukrainian identity. This was stated by Minister of Culture and Strategic Communication Mykola Tochytskyi during a discussion of the New Country project by LB.ua and EFI Group “Ukrainian culture as one of the main tools of our victory,” UNN reports .
Ukrainian culture and identity is a phenomenal thing. Not only the territory, but first and foremost our identity has become the object of their aggression. Putin believed somewhere in his delusions and constructions of history that he told us that someone created Ukraine, Ukrainian identity. In fact, the Russian army became convinced that Ukraine is a real phenomenon, a part of European culture
He noted that Ukraine needs to clearly communicate that this phenomenon is part of a larger European culture, that “we are not somewhere between the West and Russia. That we were among those who created a great democratic Europe.
“The second element is that given the fact that this is a phenomenon, we must create preconditions quite clearly so that it helps us convince our partners and allies that they should help us as much as possible to win this war,” Tochytskyi said.
The Minister emphasized that if Ukraine loses the war, Europe will also lose it, as will the entire democratic world.
These are the two main tasks that are the basis for the activities of this ministry. I hope that with the final formation of the team, together with you and our Ukrainian society, we will achieve this. It is not about disinformation, but about communication. It's much broader, we need to formulate messages, not catch up with what Putin says, breaking down our identity
On September 5, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Mykola Tochytskyi as Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.