Tochytsky on the tasks of the ICRC: “To shape messages, not to catch up with what Putin says”

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Tochytsky on the tasks of the ICRC: “To shape messages, not to catch up with what Putin says”

Kyiv • UNN

 11475 views

Mykola Tochytskyi, Minister of Culture and Strategic Communication, outlined the tasks of the renewed ministry. He emphasized the importance of communicating Ukrainian identity as part of European culture.

Tochytsky on the tasks of the ICRC: “To shape messages, not to catch up with what Putin says”

The tasks of the renewed Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communication include shaping messages, not catching up with what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin says, breaking down Ukrainian identity. This was stated by Minister of Culture and Strategic Communication Mykola Tochytskyi during a discussion of the New Country project by LB.ua and EFI Group “Ukrainian culture as one of the main tools of our victory,” UNN reports .

Ukrainian culture and identity is a phenomenal thing. Not only the territory, but first and foremost our identity has become the object of their aggression. Putin believed somewhere in his delusions and constructions of history that he told us that someone created Ukraine, Ukrainian identity. In fact, the Russian army became convinced that Ukraine is a real phenomenon, a part of European culture

- Tochytsky said.

He noted that Ukraine needs to clearly communicate that this phenomenon is part of a larger European culture, that “we are not somewhere between the West and Russia. That we were among those who created a great democratic Europe.

“The second element is that given the fact that this is a phenomenon, we must create preconditions quite clearly so that it helps us convince our partners and allies that they should help us as much as possible to win this war,” Tochytskyi said.

The Minister emphasized that if Ukraine loses the war, Europe will also lose it, as will the entire democratic world.

These are the two main tasks that are the basis for the activities of this ministry. I hope that with the final formation of the team, together with you and our Ukrainian society, we will achieve this. It is not about disinformation, but about communication. It's much broader, we need to formulate messages, not catch up with what Putin says, breaking down our identity

- Tochytsky said.

Addendum Addendum

On September 5, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Mykola Tochytskyi as Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

