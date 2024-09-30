To honor the memory of fallen soldiers: tomorrow, traffic will be temporarily stopped in the center of Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
A nationwide minute of silence will be held on Khreshchatyk and Maidan Nezalezhnosti at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Traffic in the center of Kyiv will be temporarily stopped for 10 minutes to honor the memory of the fallen heroes.
On Tuesday, October 1 , Kyiv will honor the memory of the fallen soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a minute of silence, in connection with this, traffic on Khreshchatyk and Independence Square is planned to be temporarily stopped. This was stated in KCSA, reports UNN.
Details
As part of the national events, a nationwide minute of silence will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Khreshchatyk and Independence Square. Traffic in the city center will be stopped for about 10 minutes
It is noted that the Patrol Police Department in Kyiv will organize a traffic stop on Khreshchatyk Street near the intersection with the Heavenly Hundred Heroes Alley from 8:55 to 9:05.
KCSA calls on Kyiv residents and guests of the capital to join the commemoration of the fallen heroes and stop at 9:00 to pay tribute to those who gave their lives for the freedom and independence of Ukraine.
Recall
Every day at 9:00 a.m., pedestrians and vehicles will stop in Zaporizhzhia and the region during the minute of silence. This decision was made by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council to honor the memory of the victims.