This week, Ukraine launches eDozvil system for business: what will be the first service

This week, the Unified State Electronic System of Permits (ePermit) will be launched. On September 18, the first electronic service will be available to entrepreneurs - registration of a declaration of compliance of the material and technical base with the requirements of labor protection legislation. This was announced by the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports .

We are launching the ePermit system. The day after tomorrow (September 18 - ed.), entrepreneurs will be able to register a declaration of compliance of their material and technical base with the requirements of labor protection legislation on the Diia portal. This service is part of the comprehensive e-Entrepreneur service. Previously, the declaration was registered by the territorial center of the State Labor Service within five days. From now on, businesses will be able to submit the declaration conveniently and quickly in one click, and the ePermit system will automatically check and register it - Sviridenko said.

The agency explains that this service is needed by companies that use heavy machinery and equipment in their production. Last year, more than 13.2 thousand entrepreneurs submitted the document, and in January-July 2024, almost 8 thousand.

Previously, a document could be returned if certain information was missing. In this case, the business had to go through the entire process all over again, wasting time

However, thanks to ePermit, the process of filing declarations will be automated. The system will check the completeness of the information and indicate if any of the fields are not filled in. If all the fields are filled in, there will be no returns at all.

That is, if you manage to send a declaration through Diia, the system will automatically accept it.

According to Svyrydenko, the government is working to expand the list of services that businesses can obtain through ePermit. At a meeting on September 13, the government added to this list the conclusion of the Ministry of Economy, which gives the right to extend the deadline for settlements for export-import operations.

We have expanded the list of services that will be included in the ePermit's functionality. We want entrepreneurs to be able to obtain a conclusion that gives them the right to extend the deadline for settlements for export and import operations. Until now, the conclusion was issued in paper form. Soon, it will take up to an hour to submit documents instead of several days - said the head of the Ministry of Economy.

It is noted that the extension of deadlines may be applied to transactions, for example, imports of complex technical products, the manufacture or transportation of which requires significant time, imports of military goods, goods ordered as a result of international tenders, etc.

Once the application process is transferred online, businesses will be able to proactively address application deficiencies. The program's algorithm will indicate which fields are filled in incorrectly. If the document attached to the application does not meet the requirements, entrepreneurs will promptly receive comments from the Ministry of Economy via Diia.

This will allow you to quickly eliminate the deficiencies and avoid the need to re-submit the application.

The service is expected to be available in Diia as early as next month.

In July , the government launched the ePermit project on the Diia portal, which allows entrepreneurs to conveniently obtain business licenses and permits online in a few clicks, without corruption risks and lengthy paperwork.