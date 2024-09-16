This week, Ukraine launches eDozvil system for business: what will be the first service

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
This week, Ukraine launches eDozvil system for business: what will be the first service

This week, Ukraine launches eDozvil system for business: what will be the first service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26273 views

On September 18, Ukraine launches the ePermit system for electronic registration of business documents. The first service available is the registration of a declaration of compliance with labor protection requirements through the Diia portal.

This week, the Unified State Electronic System of Permits (ePermit) will be launched. On September 18, the first electronic service will be available to entrepreneurs - registration of a declaration of compliance of the material and technical base with the requirements of labor protection legislation. This was announced by the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports .

Details

We are launching the ePermit system. The day after tomorrow (September 18 - ed.), entrepreneurs will be able to register a declaration of compliance of their material and technical base with the requirements of labor protection legislation on the Diia portal. This service is part of the comprehensive e-Entrepreneur service. Previously, the declaration was registered by the territorial center of the State Labor Service within five days. From now on, businesses will be able to submit the declaration conveniently and quickly in one click, and the ePermit system will automatically check and register it

- Sviridenko said. 

The agency explains that this service is needed by companies that use heavy machinery and equipment in their production. Last year, more than 13.2 thousand entrepreneurs submitted the document, and in January-July 2024, almost 8 thousand.

“Diia” launches e-Entrepreneur service - Fedorov12.06.24, 15:56 • 17801 view

Previously, a document could be returned if certain information was missing. In this case, the business had to go through the entire process all over again, wasting time

However, thanks to ePermit, the process of filing declarations will be automated. The system will check the completeness of the information and indicate if any of the fields are not filled in. If all the fields are filled in, there will be no returns at all.

That is, if you manage to send a declaration through Diia, the system will automatically accept it.

Addendum

According to Svyrydenko, the government is working to expand the list of services that businesses can obtain through ePermit. At a meeting on September 13, the government added to this list the conclusion of the Ministry of Economy, which gives the right to extend the deadline for settlements for export-import operations. 

We have expanded the list of services that will be included in the ePermit's functionality. We want entrepreneurs to be able to obtain a conclusion that gives them the right to extend the deadline for settlements for export and import operations. Until now, the conclusion was issued in paper form. Soon, it will take up to an hour to submit documents instead of several days

- said the head of the Ministry of Economy.

It is noted that the extension of deadlines may be applied to transactions, for example,  imports of complex technical products, the manufacture or transportation of which requires significant time, imports of military goods, goods ordered as a result of international tenders, etc. 

Fedorov on working on excis: we plan to launch the system in 202603.06.24, 16:58 • 21847 views

Once the application process is transferred online, businesses will be able to proactively address application deficiencies. The program's algorithm will indicate which fields are filled in incorrectly. If the document attached to the application does not meet the requirements, entrepreneurs will promptly receive comments from the Ministry of Economy via Diia.

This will allow you to quickly eliminate the deficiencies and avoid the need to re-submit the application. 

The service is expected to be available in Diia as early as  next month.

Recall

In July , the government launched the ePermit project on the Diia portal, which allows entrepreneurs to conveniently obtain business licenses and permits online in a few clicks, without corruption risks and lengthy paperwork.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyTechnologies

