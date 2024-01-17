There were many good and useful meetings: Zelenskyy holds final meeting after visit to Switzerland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a summary meeting after all the meetings and negotiations - an official visit to Switzerland, participation in the Davos Forum, UNN reports.

According to the Head of State, there were many good and useful meetings in Davos.

"Europe, America, Africa, Asia. We talked to politicians and business leaders. Today, government officials continued their work at the forum. In particular, to attract more business and technological opportunities to Ukraine - to the defense sector. It is very important that we represent not only the needs, the needs of Ukraine and our soldiers, the whole society, but also, despite all the difficulties of the war, we represent Ukraine's capabilities - what we are doing, what we can do, how we can strengthen common security in Europe," Zelenskyy said.

