There is no electricity shortage in Ukraine, a TPP unit has been repaired - the Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104648 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114333 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144836 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141032 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178079 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172373 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285466 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178316 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167322 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148906 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 38878 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 42372 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 52904 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 73494 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 39940 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 104661 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285472 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252571 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237626 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262783 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 73461 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144836 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107699 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107639 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123690 views
Actual
There is no electricity shortage in Ukraine, a TPP unit has been repaired - the Ministry of Energy

There is no electricity shortage in Ukraine, a TPP unit has been repaired - the Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47739 views

A thermal power plant unit in Ukraine has returned to operation after extensive repairs, adding 160 additional MW of capacity to the country's power grid. There is no electricity shortage.

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine's power grid, another thermal power plant unit has come out of long-term repair, the Energy Ministry said on Saturday, UNN reported.

Generation and consumption

"There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. The generation produced in Ukraine is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers," the Ministry of Energy reported on Telegram.

As noted, after long-term repairs, a TPP unit has been put back into operation, which will add 160 additional MW of capacity to the power grid.

At the same time, one unit of generating equipment at the TPP was put out for emergency repairs. "At the same time, there are three thermal units in reserve that can be used if necessary," the ministry said.

"The system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied," the Ministry of Energy said.

However, they noted that reducing the load on the power system is very important, especially during peak consumption hours (on weekends from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 18:00 to 20:00). The Ministry of Energy called for the rescheduling of energy-intensive appliances to another time.

Power outages and accidents

Reportedly, equipment at one of the substations in Zaporizhzhia region was briefly out of service. The line supplies an industrial facility (there were no disruptions in the technological process). All consumers have been supplied with power, the ministry said.

Due to the bad weather, settlements in Zakarpattia (6 settlements) and Kirovohrad regions (30 subscribers) are without power. There are also power outages in other regions.

Gas explosion in a high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih, the Ministry of Energy reports.

"An explosion occurred in an apartment of a multi-storey building in Kryvyi Rih, according to the preliminary version - due to the accumulation of gas-air mixture. Some consumers were disconnected. A resident of the apartment was taken to the hospital with burns," the statement said.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 5454 MWh, while no exports are expected.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy

Contact us about advertising