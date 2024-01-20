There is no electricity shortage in Ukraine, a TPP unit has been repaired - the Ministry of Energy

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine's power grid, another thermal power plant unit has come out of long-term repair, the Energy Ministry said on Saturday, UNN reported.

Generation and consumption

"There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. The generation produced in Ukraine is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers," the Ministry of Energy reported on Telegram.

As noted, after long-term repairs, a TPP unit has been put back into operation, which will add 160 additional MW of capacity to the power grid.

At the same time, one unit of generating equipment at the TPP was put out for emergency repairs. "At the same time, there are three thermal units in reserve that can be used if necessary," the ministry said.

"The system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied," the Ministry of Energy said.

However, they noted that reducing the load on the power system is very important, especially during peak consumption hours (on weekends from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 18:00 to 20:00). The Ministry of Energy called for the rescheduling of energy-intensive appliances to another time.

Power outages and accidents

Reportedly, equipment at one of the substations in Zaporizhzhia region was briefly out of service. The line supplies an industrial facility (there were no disruptions in the technological process). All consumers have been supplied with power, the ministry said.

Due to the bad weather, settlements in Zakarpattia (6 settlements) and Kirovohrad regions (30 subscribers) are without power. There are also power outages in other regions.

Gas explosion in a high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih, the Ministry of Energy reports.

"An explosion occurred in an apartment of a multi-storey building in Kryvyi Rih, according to the preliminary version - due to the accumulation of gas-air mixture. Some consumers were disconnected. A resident of the apartment was taken to the hospital with burns," the statement said.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 5454 MWh, while no exports are expected.