The water in the capital's Sovskiye ponds has turned red: what the research has shown and is there a danger for Kiev residents

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 56609 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102239 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165084 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136781 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142508 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138752 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181265 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112041 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172030 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104732 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 95652 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108913 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111010 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 40575 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 48084 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165084 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181265 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172030 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199426 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188391 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141388 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141481 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146214 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137660 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154572 views
The water in the capital's Sovskiye ponds has turned red: what the research has shown and is there a danger for Kiev residents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12970 views

Pinkish-brown water was detected in the upper cascade of Sovski Ponds due to halobacteria. Pleso has conducted a study and assures that the situation is under control and the bacteria are safe for humans.

The water in the capital's Sovski Ponds turned red.  The Pleso utility company said that they had already conducted a study - the situation is under control, and the unusual color of the water was caused by halobacteria that are safe for humans, UNN reports.

Details

Specialists from Pleso, together with a mobile laboratory, conducted a water test in the upper cascade of Sovske Ponds after residents reported pollution.

"This is what the tests showed:

- the water has moderate toxicity (index 0.48), which does not pose a danger to living organisms.

- a high salt content of more than 1000 mg/dm³ was detected in the water, which does not pose a threat to living organisms, but may affect the ecological state of the reservoir.

- The norms were exceeded only for salts, and oxygen consumption was slightly higher than normal.

- The pinkish-brown hue of the water was caused by halobacteria, microorganisms that live in salt water. They are safe for humans and do not contain harmful pathogens," the statement said.

Add

Pleso notes that halobacteria are natural inhabitants of water bodies with high mineralization. They are not harmful to human health, nor do they pose a threat to animals and other organisms. Although their presence causes the water to have a pinkish tint, this phenomenon is not harmful and has long been known to scientists. Similar bacteria can be found in water bodies with similar conditions around the world.

The utility assured that it continues to monitor the situation to ensure the environmental safety of the reservoir and to respond in a timely manner to possible changes.

Antonina Tumanova

Kyiv
kyivKyiv

