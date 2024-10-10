The water in the capital's Sovskiye ponds has turned red: what the research has shown and is there a danger for Kiev residents

The water in the capital's Sovski Ponds turned red. The Pleso utility company said that they had already conducted a study - the situation is under control, and the unusual color of the water was caused by halobacteria that are safe for humans, UNN reports.

Details

Specialists from Pleso, together with a mobile laboratory, conducted a water test in the upper cascade of Sovske Ponds after residents reported pollution.

"This is what the tests showed:

- the water has moderate toxicity (index 0.48), which does not pose a danger to living organisms.

- a high salt content of more than 1000 mg/dm³ was detected in the water, which does not pose a threat to living organisms, but may affect the ecological state of the reservoir.

- The norms were exceeded only for salts, and oxygen consumption was slightly higher than normal.

- The pinkish-brown hue of the water was caused by halobacteria, microorganisms that live in salt water. They are safe for humans and do not contain harmful pathogens," the statement said.

Add

Pleso notes that halobacteria are natural inhabitants of water bodies with high mineralization. They are not harmful to human health, nor do they pose a threat to animals and other organisms. Although their presence causes the water to have a pinkish tint, this phenomenon is not harmful and has long been known to scientists. Similar bacteria can be found in water bodies with similar conditions around the world.

The utility assured that it continues to monitor the situation to ensure the environmental safety of the reservoir and to respond in a timely manner to possible changes.