The state has allocated more than UAH 582 million to pay for public works

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102061 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128846 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129959 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171451 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169347 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275660 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177845 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167014 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148720 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101686 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86154 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82802 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 95122 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35749 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275660 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244349 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229565 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255014 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240901 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 4084 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128846 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103731 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103860 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120166 views
The state has allocated more than UAH 582 million to pay for public works

The state has allocated more than UAH 582 million to pay for public works

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103353 views

According to the State Employment Center, more than UAH 582 million has already been allocated to pay wages for participation in public works.

UAH 582 million has already been allocated to pay wages for participation in public works. This was reported by at the State Employment Center, UNN reports.

Details

The State Employment Service provides temporary employment opportunities for both the unemployed and employed.

Payment for community service currently amounts to UAH 10,650 for a full month worked.

The agency notes that socially useful and public works are not the same thing, and they should be distinguished. The differences between them are reflected in the infographic by the State Employment Center.

06.09.23, 14:38 • 427568 views

Optional

Public works or works of a temporary nature are of a temporary nature and permanent jobs and vacancies cannot be used for their organization; can be performed on a part-time basis; have economic, social and environmental benefits for the region; provide an opportunity for temporary employment of the unemployed in jobs that do not require additional special, educational and qualification training.

They are involved in community service or temporary work:

-        registered unemployed;

-        persons registered with the territorial bodies of the State Employment Service in districts, cities, districts in cities (hereinafter referred to as territorial bodies) as job seekers (hereinafter referred to as job seekers);

-        employees who lost part of their salary as a result of a forced reduction of up to 50 percent of the statutory working hours due to the suspension (reduction) of production (hereinafter referred to as employees who lost part of their salary).

The legal grounds for organizing public works are part one of Article 31 of the Law of Ukraine "On Employment of the Population" and the Procedure for Organizing Public and Other Temporary Works, approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 20.03.2013 No. 175.

Socially useful work - types of temporary labor activity of able-bodied persons under martial law, which are carried out to perform work of a defense nature, to eliminate emergency situations of a man-made, natural and military nature that arose during martial law and their consequences, to meet the needs of the Armed Forces, other military formations and civil defense forces, to ensure the functioning of the national economy and the system of ensuring the vital activity of the population, and cannot be related to entrepreneurship.

The program is targeted at able-bodied persons, including persons not subject to military service, who are not restricted by age or health conditions from working under martial law, including the unemployed and other unemployed persons.

A fixed-term employment contract is concluded with each such person.

The legal and organizational principles of engaging able-bodied persons in socially useful work under martial law, as well as the issues of social protection of able-bodied persons engaged in such work, are defined by Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" and by the Procedure for Engaging Able-bodied Persons in Socially Useful Work under Martial Law, approved by Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 753 of 13.07.2011.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SocietyEconomy
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising