The state has allocated more than UAH 582 million to pay for public works

UAH 582 million has already been allocated to pay wages for participation in public works. This was reported by at the State Employment Center, UNN reports.

Details

The State Employment Service provides temporary employment opportunities for both the unemployed and employed.

Payment for community service currently amounts to UAH 10,650 for a full month worked.

The agency notes that socially useful and public works are not the same thing, and they should be distinguished. The differences between them are reflected in the infographic by the State Employment Center.

Optional

Public works or works of a temporary nature are of a temporary nature and permanent jobs and vacancies cannot be used for their organization; can be performed on a part-time basis; have economic, social and environmental benefits for the region; provide an opportunity for temporary employment of the unemployed in jobs that do not require additional special, educational and qualification training.

They are involved in community service or temporary work:

- registered unemployed;

- persons registered with the territorial bodies of the State Employment Service in districts, cities, districts in cities (hereinafter referred to as territorial bodies) as job seekers (hereinafter referred to as job seekers);

- employees who lost part of their salary as a result of a forced reduction of up to 50 percent of the statutory working hours due to the suspension (reduction) of production (hereinafter referred to as employees who lost part of their salary).

The legal grounds for organizing public works are part one of Article 31 of the Law of Ukraine "On Employment of the Population" and the Procedure for Organizing Public and Other Temporary Works, approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 20.03.2013 No. 175.

Socially useful work - types of temporary labor activity of able-bodied persons under martial law, which are carried out to perform work of a defense nature, to eliminate emergency situations of a man-made, natural and military nature that arose during martial law and their consequences, to meet the needs of the Armed Forces, other military formations and civil defense forces, to ensure the functioning of the national economy and the system of ensuring the vital activity of the population, and cannot be related to entrepreneurship.

The program is targeted at able-bodied persons, including persons not subject to military service, who are not restricted by age or health conditions from working under martial law, including the unemployed and other unemployed persons.

A fixed-term employment contract is concluded with each such person.

The legal and organizational principles of engaging able-bodied persons in socially useful work under martial law, as well as the issues of social protection of able-bodied persons engaged in such work, are defined by Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" and by the Procedure for Engaging Able-bodied Persons in Socially Useful Work under Martial Law, approved by Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 753 of 13.07.2011.