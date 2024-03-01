The Russian Defense Ministry demonstrated the Yars solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile

The Plesetsk test cosmodrome in Russia. Missileers launched a solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile PGRC "Yars". This reported in the Russian Defense Ministry, reports UNN.

The Yoshkar-Ola missile unit of the Yoshkar-Ola missile unit conducted a combat training launch of the Yars mobile-based solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a separable warhead at the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome. - It said in a statement.

Details

According to an official statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, the training combat units have arrived in the specified area at the Kura training range on the Kamchatka peninsula.

The purpose of the launch was to confirm the tactical-technical and flight characteristics of the modern missile system.

The Russians claim that in preparation, the Strategic Missile Forces practiced the procedure of redeployment to a remote area of the Yars SGRK launch battery with preparation and conducting the launch.

All the assigned tasks have been accomplished in full. - The Russian Ministry of Defense reported.