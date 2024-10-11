The Russian Defense Ministry announced the downing of 10 drones over four regions: what is known

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the alleged downing of 10 UAVs on the night of October 11. They claim to have destroyed them over the territory of Rostov, Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions. UNN reports this with a link to a post by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Telegram.

Details

According to the Russian defense ministry, four drones were allegedly intercepted over the territory of the Rostov region, three UAVs were allegedly destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region, two drones were allegedly intercepted over the territory of the Bryansk region, and another UAV was allegedly destroyed over the territory of the Kursk region.

