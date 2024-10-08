The Ministry of Social Policy explained how to get a subsidy despite existing utility debts

Ukrainians can receive a subsidy even if they have debts for housing and communal services. The condition for this is regular current payments and gradual repayment of the debt. This was stated by the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency emphasizes that a housing subsidy is a state aid that has a specific purpose, namely payment for consumed housing and communal services.

Thus, the state provides it to the most vulnerable Ukrainians to reduce the burden on their family budgets when paying for housing and communal services.

When a family receives a subsidy and accumulates debts for housing and communal services, it is using this instrument of state support for other purposes. Therefore, one of the criteria for reassigning housing subsidies is to control the payment discipline of recipients - said the Ministry of Social Policy.

The Ministry explains - if you have been receiving a subsidy and you have debts for housing and communal services, the subsidy is terminated.

However, you can pay off your debt gradually. To do this, you need to conclude debt restructuring agreements with utility providers.

If you pay off your debt regularly and do not miss current payments, you can count on a subsidy. When applying for a subsidy, you need to attach a copy of the restructuring agreement with the service provider. Utility debt can be restructured for up to 60 months, depending on the amount of debt and the debtor's income - summarized in the Ministry of Social Policy.

Recall

Starting October 1, Ukraine will recalculate housing subsidies for the 2024-2025 heating season. Most citizens will be recalculated automatically, but some categories will need to apply to the Pension Fund .