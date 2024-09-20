The largest park in occupied Mariupol is on fire

Yesterday, a new fire broke out in occupied Mariupol. This time, the fire engulfed Gurov Park in the Kalmius district of Mariupol, the Mariupol City Council reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to local residents, the fire broke out around 8 pm. According to preliminary information, dead wood was burning near the Kalchik River.

The fire was spreading rapidly, but there were no emergency crews at the scene. The occupiers have not yet reported on the causes and consequences of the fire.

The city council noted that in recent months, large-scale fires have repeatedly broken out in the city due to uncleared dead wood. As a result, there have been casualties among the local population and burned houses.

