No demining: dangerous ammunition found in occupied Mariupol

Two munitions were found on the left bank beach during the receding water. Once again, residents of Mariupol have found explosive devices in playgrounds, yards, beaches and damaged apartments - the pseudo-authorities have failed to conduct comprehensive demining.

This was written by the Mariupol City Council on its social media page, UNN reports.

Ammunition was found on the left bank beach of Mariupol. The survey was conducted at the request of local residents.

The invaders report that the munition was dangerous and a person could have been hit by it.

During the two years of occupation, the Russian-appointed authorities have failed to carry out demining. According to the Mariupol City Council, residents have repeatedly found explosive devices in playgrounds, yards, beaches, and even in damaged apartments.

Several times there were reports of children being injured as a result of the detonation of ammunition.

Recall

