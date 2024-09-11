No demining: dangerous ammunition found in occupied Mariupol

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118255 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120822 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197060 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152812 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152518 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142771 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197732 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112414 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186520 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 89634 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 65813 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM • 44917 views

March 1, 02:54 AM • 44917 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 73693 views

03:40 AM • 73693 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM • 51480 views

04:00 AM • 51480 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197060 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197060 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197732 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197732 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186520 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213334 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 201484 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201484 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 7655 views

08:56 AM • 7655 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 149594 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149594 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148853 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152954 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143889 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143889 views
No demining: dangerous ammunition found in occupied Mariupol

No demining: dangerous ammunition found in occupied Mariupol

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13483 views

Two dangerous munitions were found on the beach of occupied Mariupol. For two years of occupation, the authorities have not conducted comprehensive demining, and residents regularly find explosive devices in different parts of the city.

Two munitions were found on the left bank beach during the receding water. Once again, residents of Mariupol have found explosive devices in playgrounds, yards, beaches and damaged apartments - the pseudo-authorities have failed to conduct comprehensive demining.

This was written by the Mariupol City Council on its social media page, UNN reports

Ammunition was found on the left bank beach of Mariupol. The survey was conducted at the request of local residents.

Image

The invaders report that the munition was dangerous and a person could have been hit by it.

Image

During the two years of occupation, the Russian-appointed authorities have failed to carry out demining. According to the Mariupol City Council, residents have repeatedly found explosive devices in playgrounds, yards, beaches, and even in damaged apartments.

Several times there were reports of children being injured as a result of the detonation of ammunition.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, preparations are underway to accommodate refugees from the Kursk region. It is planned to use “ownerless” housing and apartments of Mariupol residents who are still waiting for the promised compensation housing.

Among those liberated from Russian captivity are 82 Mariupol defenders, 50 of whom defended Azovstal24.08.24, 14:54 • 22443 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar

