The Russian authorities are threatening to reduce funding for the temporarily occupied territories if there is a low turnout at the "presidential elections" in March. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Kremlin threatens occupation administrations of temporarily occupied regions with reduced funding if there is a low turnout in the "presidential elections" - the CNR said in a statement.

As noted, the "expression of will" that Russia plans to hold in March 2024, including in the TOT, should demonstrate the alleged support of the occupation by the locals. However, traditionally, there is no excitement around this farce in the TOT, the CNR noted.

Political technologists and "volunteers" are arriving in the region to falsify the process and create an imitation of a full-fledged vote. At the same time, the Russians allowed voting without a Russian passport, at the place of residence, and extended the "elections" for three days to hide the low turnout.

The enemy is also reportedly preparing to bring in state employees and organize carousels. However, the Kremlin has already warned the Gauleiter that failure to turn out this time will lead to a reduction in funding and "personnel decisions."

As UNN previously reported , in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian occupiers, accompanied by the military , are collecting signatures among locals in support of "presidential candidate Vladimir Putin.