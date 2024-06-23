The invaders attacked the Kherson region, wounding 5 people and damaging buildings

The invaders attacked residential areas of the Kherson region, damaging a high-rise building, 6 private houses, cultural institutions, an enterprise, a post office, outbuildings and cars. 5 people were injured. This is reported by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

Over the past day, Krasny Mayak, Dneprovskoye, Kizomys, Romashkovo, Dudchany, Mikhaylovka, Berislav, Kachkarevka, Aleksandrovka, Novovorontsovka, Veseloe, Poniatovka, Ivanovka, Antonovka, Veletenskoye, Stanislav, Pridneprovskoye, Sadovoye, Novonikolaevka and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes.The enemy also launched a missile strike on the Berislavsky district - informed Alexander Prokudin.

According to information, enemy forces hit residential areas of settlements in the region. Consequently, a high-rise building and 6 private houses were damaged. In addition, hits to cultural institutions, enterprises and post offices were recorded; outbuildings and atomobiles were damaged.

Unfortunately, due to the aggression of the invaders, 5 people were injured.