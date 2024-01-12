ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104037 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113957 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144370 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140708 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177899 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172288 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285173 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178306 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167315 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148900 views

"The Graph Cat is red and sad again": Ukrenergo urges to save electricity

"The Graph Cat is red and sad again": Ukrenergo urges to save electricity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 89121 views

Ukrenergo calls for energy saving, as consumption increases in the evening, increasing the load on the power system during the cold season.

Ukrenergo urged people to save electricity, as consumption increases in the evening and the "cat Graph" is "red and sad" again, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, our Consumption Graph is red and sad again. Yesterday, when it was warming up, and this afternoon, when rooftop solar power plants supplied their owners with electricity instead of the grid, it was a little easier. But now, in the evening, it's getting worse again - the sun is gone, the frost is getting worse, and consumption is increasing. The weather forecast for the weekend adds to the problem - forecasters promise that it will be even colder," the statement reads.

In  , Ukrenergo noted that simple rules will help the consumption schedule, and thus the power system, to feel good, even in such difficult conditions:

-        Reduce the use of air conditioners for space heating and heaters. This is especially important in the morning and evening.

-        Do not use the iron, washing machine, vacuum cleaner, and boiler at the same time.

-        Turn off the lights in rooms you are not in.

-        Businesses can also contribute to the support of the power grid: it is enough  to reduce the lighting of signs, shop windows, and banners. And finally, take down the Christmas lights.

"Do not overfeed Graphic, save electricity!" Ukrenergo emphasized.

HelpHelp

In fact, the graph of electricity consumption in the cold season visually resembles a cat. Its ears are consumption peaks when the power system is most affected by overload. The gap between the ears is a decrease in consumption during the day.

AddendumAddendum

On the morning of January 12, the State Emergency Service reportedthat 229 cities, towns, and villages in six regions of Ukraine were still without electricity due to bad weather.

Electricity deficit may increase to 2.8% amid cold weather - Ukrenergo12.01.24, 14:17 • 25961 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy

