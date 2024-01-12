"The Graph Cat is red and sad again": Ukrenergo urges to save electricity

Ukrenergo urged people to save electricity, as consumption increases in the evening and the "cat Graph" is "red and sad" again, UNN reports.

"Today, our Consumption Graph is red and sad again. Yesterday, when it was warming up, and this afternoon, when rooftop solar power plants supplied their owners with electricity instead of the grid, it was a little easier. But now, in the evening, it's getting worse again - the sun is gone, the frost is getting worse, and consumption is increasing. The weather forecast for the weekend adds to the problem - forecasters promise that it will be even colder," the statement reads.

In , Ukrenergo noted that simple rules will help the consumption schedule, and thus the power system, to feel good, even in such difficult conditions:

- Reduce the use of air conditioners for space heating and heaters. This is especially important in the morning and evening.

- Do not use the iron, washing machine, vacuum cleaner, and boiler at the same time.

- Turn off the lights in rooms you are not in.

- Businesses can also contribute to the support of the power grid: it is enough to reduce the lighting of signs, shop windows, and banners. And finally, take down the Christmas lights.

"Do not overfeed Graphic, save electricity!" Ukrenergo emphasized.

In fact, the graph of electricity consumption in the cold season visually resembles a cat. Its ears are consumption peaks when the power system is most affected by overload. The gap between the ears is a decrease in consumption during the day.

On the morning of January 12, the State Emergency Service reportedthat 229 cities, towns, and villages in six regions of Ukraine were still without electricity due to bad weather.

