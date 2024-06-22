The fire was extinguished after a Russian missile strike on an energy facility in Lviv region
Kyiv • UNN
In the Lviv region, a fire was extinguished as a result of a missile strike by Russian troops on a critical energy infrastructure facility, and the air defense forces in the West shot down 7 out of 10 enemy cruise missiles.
In the Lviv region, it was possible to extinguish a fire that occurred as a result of a missile strike by Russian troops on a critical energy infrastructure facility, Maxim Kozitsky, chairman of the Lviv RMA, said on Saturday, UNN writes.
The fire was extinguished. 67 firefighters and 12 units of special equipment were involved
According to him, within their area of responsibility, soldiers of the Zapad Air Command shot down 7 out of 10 enemy cruise missiles, some of them over the Lviv region.
