The fire was extinguished after a Russian missile strike on an energy facility in Lviv region

In the Lviv region, it was possible to extinguish a fire that occurred as a result of a missile strike by Russian troops on a critical energy infrastructure facility, Maxim Kozitsky, chairman of the Lviv RMA, said on Saturday, UNN writes.

The fire was extinguished. 67 firefighters and 12 units of special equipment were involved - Kozitsky noted in Telegram.

According to him, within their area of responsibility, soldiers of the Zapad Air Command shot down 7 out of 10 enemy cruise missiles, some of them over the Lviv region.

