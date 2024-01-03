The enemy struck twice in Kharkiv: there is information about damage to civilian infrastructure
Kyiv • UNN
Russian strikes with S-300 missiles on Kharkiv caused damage to the infrastructure, no information on casualties.
The Russian army struck Kharkiv twice. According to the head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov, it was preliminary with S-300 missiles, UNN reports .
The occupiers struck Kharkiv twice, first with S-300 missiles. At the moment, there are no casualties. There is information about damage to civilian non-residential infrastructure in the central part of the city
According to him, the services will continue to inspect the impact sites.
