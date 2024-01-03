The enemy struck twice in Kharkiv: there is information about damage to civilian infrastructure

The Russian army struck Kharkiv twice. According to the head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov, it was preliminary with S-300 missiles, UNN reports .

The occupiers struck Kharkiv twice, first with S-300 missiles. At the moment, there are no casualties. There is information about damage to civilian non-residential infrastructure in the central part of the city - Sinegubov said.

According to him, the services will continue to inspect the impact sites.

