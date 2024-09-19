Enemy attacked Nikopol and communities in Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery, "Grad" and drones

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111426 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114844 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186580 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147542 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149179 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141301 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192112 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112270 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181616 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104931 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 52566 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 37736 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 80061 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 54799 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 51227 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186553 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192093 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181599 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208662 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197189 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147015 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146493 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150819 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141894 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158467 views
Enemy attacked Nikopol and communities in Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery, "Grad" and drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15456 views

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, the enemy attacked Nikopol district several times with heavy artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers and kamikaze drones. Nikopol, Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities were damaged, but no people were injured.

In the Dnipro region, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district several times since the evening with heavy artillery, Grad MLRS and kamikaze drones, no people were injured, the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Since the evening, the enemy has attacked Nikopol district several times. They fired from heavy artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers. They also used kamikaze drones. Nikopol, Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities were affected. The main thing is that people are unharmed

- Lysak wrote.

According to him, the inspection of the affected areas is ongoing. The consequences of the strikes are being clarified.

Russian strike on Nikopol: one of the victims died in hospital18.09.24, 15:52 • 15185 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine

