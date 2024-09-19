Enemy attacked Nikopol and communities in Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery, "Grad" and drones

In the Dnipro region, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district several times since the evening with heavy artillery, Grad MLRS and kamikaze drones, no people were injured, the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Since the evening, the enemy has attacked Nikopol district several times. They fired from heavy artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers. They also used kamikaze drones. Nikopol, Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities were affected. The main thing is that people are unharmed - Lysak wrote.

According to him, the inspection of the affected areas is ongoing. The consequences of the strikes are being clarified.

