The Council extended the term of office of the Public Council of International Experts until vacancies in the HACC are filled

The Verkhovna Rada has extended the term of office of the Public Council of International Experts until the completion of the selection procedure for HACC judges. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak and the card of draft law No. 11426.

The Council supported No. 11426 on the extension of the Public Council of International Experts' powers until the completion of the selection procedure for the High Anti-Corruption Court judges in the competition announced by the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine on November 23, 2023, but no later than November 1, 2025 - Zheleznyak said.

The explanatory note states that the purpose of the draft law is to ensure the completion of the selection procedure for candidates for vacant positions of HACC judges.

It is noted that in October 2024, the 6-year term of office of the Public Council of International Experts, established in 2018 to facilitate competitions for vacant positions of judges of the HACC and the Court of Appeal, will expire.

According to the Letter of Intent and Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies dated June 17, 2024 between Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund, one of the structural pillars of the memorandum is the extension of the mandate of the Public Council of International Experts for another year, given that its term expires in October 2024, as the ongoing process of selecting new judges to the High Anti-Corruption Court will take longer to complete , the note says.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a whole government draft law No. 11130, which changes the procedure for consideration of cases in the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) and clarifies the composition of the court in cases against high-ranking officials.