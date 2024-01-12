The Cabinet of Ministers appoints Oleh Korikov as the Head of the SNRIU

During the meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a number of personnel decisions, including the appointment of the head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, UNN reports.

According to the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers has appointed:

Oleh Mykolayovych Korikov as the Head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU).

Exempt:

- Oleksandr Butenko from the position of Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine;

- Oleg Korikov from the position of First Deputy Chairman of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine.