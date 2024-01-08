The blizzard is gaining momentum: Kiper urged residents of Odesa region not to take to the roads without urgent need

The head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper appealed to residents of the region with a request not to take to the roads without urgent need due to the predicted deterioration of the weather, UNN reports.

Due to the bad weather, I ask you once again to stay off the roads unless it is absolutely necessary, so as not to add to the work of the services! The blizzard is gaining momentum. Equipment is working on the roads of the region - he wrote in Telegram.

Addendum

On January 9 and 10, schools in Odesa region are switched to distance learning due to deteriorating weather conditions.