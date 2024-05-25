The "arrival" took place in a residential area, in a dense building: Terekhov on the explosions in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, according to preliminary information, there is an arrival in a residential area of the city, in a dense civilian area. Information about the destruction and victims is being clarified. This was reported by the mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

The plane landed in a residential area of the city, in a dense civilian area. Information about the victims and damage is being updated. All relevant services will be working at the impact site - Terekhov said.

Recall

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv again . Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv garrison and defense forces, Serhiy Melnyk, warned of enemy launches of missile defense systems