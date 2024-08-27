The AMCU Head Kirilenko was again unable to choose a preventive measure: the trial was postponed for the third time

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127752 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132537 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 217982 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163596 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159154 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145614 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209023 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112671 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196368 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105223 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 89330 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107612 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104447 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 76935 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 62599 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 217982 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209023 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196368 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222745 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210436 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 43452 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 62599 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154184 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153178 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157100 views
Actual
The AMCU Head Kirilenko was again unable to choose a preventive measure: the trial was postponed for the third time

The AMCU Head Kirilenko was again unable to choose a preventive measure: the trial was postponed for the third time

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23548 views

For the third time, the HACCU postponed the hearing on the preventive measure for Pavlo Kyrylenko, the AMCU head suspected of illegal enrichment. The next hearing is scheduled for August 28, and the court allowed video recording.

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) failed to impose a measure of restraint on Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, who is suspected of illegal enrichment of more than UAH 56 million and false declarations. This is reported by Sususpilne, according to UNN.

Details

The court hearing on the preventive measure for Kirilenko was postponed for the third time. This time, the judges gave the reason that the suspect's lawyer was in a hurry to attend another court hearing.

Therefore, the trial was postponed to 9:00 a.m. on August 28.

As noted by Suspilne, the court session began with a request to allow journalists to record it. In particular, the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Valentyna Hrebenyuk, requested that the hearing be videoed. According to her, journalists often confuse the facts because there is no way to watch the video and clarify the details.

In turn, Kyrylenko and his lawyer insisted that the hearing should be held without video recording. The judge initially supported their position. However, at the end of today's hearing, he did allow video recording.

Recall

The head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Pavlo Kyrylenko , is suspected of illicit enrichment of over UAH 56 million. The pre-trial investigation found that in 2020-2023, when Kyrylenko was the head of the Donetsk RMA, he became the owner of 21 real estate objects and a luxury car, and registered the ownership rights to his wife's relatives.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising