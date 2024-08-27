The AMCU Head Kirilenko was again unable to choose a preventive measure: the trial was postponed for the third time

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) failed to impose a measure of restraint on Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, who is suspected of illegal enrichment of more than UAH 56 million and false declarations. This is reported by Sususpilne, according to UNN.

Details

The court hearing on the preventive measure for Kirilenko was postponed for the third time. This time, the judges gave the reason that the suspect's lawyer was in a hurry to attend another court hearing.

Therefore, the trial was postponed to 9:00 a.m. on August 28.

As noted by Suspilne, the court session began with a request to allow journalists to record it. In particular, the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Valentyna Hrebenyuk, requested that the hearing be videoed. According to her, journalists often confuse the facts because there is no way to watch the video and clarify the details.

In turn, Kyrylenko and his lawyer insisted that the hearing should be held without video recording. The judge initially supported their position. However, at the end of today's hearing, he did allow video recording.

Recall

The head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Pavlo Kyrylenko , is suspected of illicit enrichment of over UAH 56 million. The pre-trial investigation found that in 2020-2023, when Kyrylenko was the head of the Donetsk RMA, he became the owner of 21 real estate objects and a luxury car, and registered the ownership rights to his wife's relatives.