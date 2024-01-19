"Testing its fate": Ihnat says Russian A-50 has appeared in the Sea of Azov

Last night was one of the few nights in Ukraine without air threats. But there is no need to relax, because the Air Force recorded 5-6 air targets in the Sea of Azov, including an enemy A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft. Colonel Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force, told this during a telethon, UNN reports.

"It doesn't happen often that there is a more or less calm night in the airspace, no attacks by air attack means, such as UAVs, first of all, which we are actually used to seeing every night. This night is one of the few that was without reports," Ihnat said.

Ihnat noted that there is no need to relax because of the lull, as the Russians are already using a radar reconnaissance aircraft to target targets.

Now there are 5-6 air targets, including the famous A-50 in the Sea of Azov, which is testing its fate. There is a fighter jet closer to Rostov. And, of course, drones that monitor the front line, especially in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions - Ignat added.

In addition, he emphasized that the Russians may use an operational pause, which may indicate the accumulation of forces and means for shelling.

On January 15, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had destroyed an enemy A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an enemy IL-22 airborne control center.