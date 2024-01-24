ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Tennis: Ukrainian Yastremska reaches Australian Open semifinals for the first time

Tennis: Ukrainian Yastremska reaches Australian Open semifinals for the first time

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26038 views

Ukrainian tennis player Diana Yastremska defeated Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, marking her first appearance in the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament. Yastremska became the first tennis player since 1978 to reach the semifinals from qualifying.

Ukrainian tennis player Diana Yastremska has won a historic victory in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, defeating Linda Nosková of the Czech Republic in two sets, and will play in the semifinals of the Grand Slam tournament for the first time, UNN reports, citing the Big Tennis of Ukraine.

Details

In the opening set, Yastremska was the first to lose her serve (1-2), but immediately got the break back. The Ukrainian made another break in the eighth game, after which she successfully served for the set, winning one break point. In the second set, Jastremska broke the Czech player's serve once in the seventh game and brought the match to victory.

The result was Diana Yastremska (Ukraine, Q) - Linda Noskova (Czech Republic) 6-3, 6-4.

Addendum

Diane Yastremska won her eighth match in a row at the tournament, starting in the qualifying bracket. The Ukrainian tennis player became the first qualifier to reach the Australian Open semifinals since Australian Christine Dori, who did so in 1978. In total, this is the fifth time in history that a tennis player has reached the semifinals of a major from qualifying.

Diane Yastremska became the first Ukrainian tennis player to reach the semifinals in Melbourne and the second after Elina Svitolina in the semifinals of the Grand Slam tournament.

The Ukrainian will play the winner of the match Anna Kalynska (-) - Zheng Qinwen (China, 12) for a place in the final.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports

