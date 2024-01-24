Tennis: Ukrainian Yastremska reaches Australian Open semifinals for the first time

Ukrainian tennis player Diana Yastremska has won a historic victory in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, defeating Linda Nosková of the Czech Republic in two sets, and will play in the semifinals of the Grand Slam tournament for the first time, UNN reports, citing the Big Tennis of Ukraine.

Details

In the opening set, Yastremska was the first to lose her serve (1-2), but immediately got the break back. The Ukrainian made another break in the eighth game, after which she successfully served for the set, winning one break point. In the second set, Jastremska broke the Czech player's serve once in the seventh game and brought the match to victory.

The result was Diana Yastremska (Ukraine, Q) - Linda Noskova (Czech Republic) 6-3, 6-4.

Addendum

Diane Yastremska won her eighth match in a row at the tournament, starting in the qualifying bracket. The Ukrainian tennis player became the first qualifier to reach the Australian Open semifinals since Australian Christine Dori, who did so in 1978. In total, this is the fifth time in history that a tennis player has reached the semifinals of a major from qualifying.

Diane Yastremska became the first Ukrainian tennis player to reach the semifinals in Melbourne and the second after Elina Svitolina in the semifinals of the Grand Slam tournament.

The Ukrainian will play the winner of the match Anna Kalynska (-) - Zheng Qinwen (China, 12) for a place in the final.