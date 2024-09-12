Telegram changes strategy and starts cooperating with French authorities

Telegram will be more inclined to cooperate with the justice system. The platform has responded to requests from the Office for Minors' Affairs (Ofmin) and will begin to share information with law enforcement that can help identify suspected Telegram users.

“The turnaround is unprecedented”, - Johanna Brus, head of J3 Junalco (the Paris prosecutor's office that signed the search warrant for Pavel Durov), confirms to the media that ‘doors are really opening’ regarding cooperation with Telegram.

Previously, Durov's company did not respond to requests from French law enforcement agencies, but now Telegram has begun “unprecedented cooperation” on all requests.

The founder and CEO of the multiplatform messenger said he wants to make the moderation of his Telegram “material for praise” rather than “material for criticism,” Libération notes.

He also announced the disappearance of the controversial “find people nearby” feature due to “problems with bots and fraudsters.

UNN reported that Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the Telegram messenger, was detained on Saturday evening at Le Bourgetairport near Paris. The detention took place around 20:00 after Durov stepped off a private plane that had arrived from Azerbaijan.

The Toncoin cryptocurrency was down by more than 15% amid the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov, detained in France, has been handed over to justice. The court decided to suspend his detention for the first interrogation and possible charges.