Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Telegram changes strategy and starts cooperating with French authorities

Telegram changes strategy and starts cooperating with French authorities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14299 views

Telegram changes its strategy and agrees to provide information about suspected users to French security forces. This happened after the detention of founder Pavel Durov at the airport near Paris.

Telegram will be more inclined to cooperate with the justice system. The platform has responded to requests from the Office for Minors' Affairs (Ofmin) and will begin to share information with law enforcement that can help identify suspected Telegram users.

Written by UNN with reference to Liberation.

Details

“The turnaround is unprecedented”,  - Johanna Brus, head of J3 Junalco (the Paris prosecutor's office that signed the search warrant for Pavel Durov), confirms to the media that ‘doors are really opening’ regarding cooperation with Telegram.

Previously, Durov's company did not respond to requests from French law enforcement agencies, but now Telegram has begun “unprecedented cooperation” on all requests.

The founder and CEO of the multiplatform messenger said he wants to make the moderation of his Telegram “material for praise” rather than “material for criticism,” Libération notes.

He also announced the disappearance of the controversial “find people nearby” feature due to “problems with bots and fraudsters.

Recall

UNN reported that Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the Telegram messenger, was detained on Saturday evening at Le Bourgetairport near Paris. The detention took place around 20:00 after Durov stepped off a private plane that had arrived from Azerbaijan.

The Toncoin cryptocurrency was down by more than 15% amid the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov, detained in France, has been handed over to justice. The court decided to suspend his detention for the first interrogation and possible charges.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies

