Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Teachers in occupied Luhansk region are forced to campaign for contracts with the Russian army - RMA

Teachers in occupied Luhansk region are forced to campaign for contracts with the Russian army - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14551 views

Russian troops shelled Nevske with rocket artillery. In the occupied territories, teachers are being forced to campaign for contracts with the Russian army, and state employees are being forced to obtain Russian passports.

 In Luhansk region, Russian troops shelled Nevske yesterday. Every week, teachers of the so-called "luhansk people's republic" will report on the amount of propaganda materials distributed to sign a contract with the Russian army,  and "state employees" will force people to get Russian passports. On September 19, the head of the RMA, Artem Lysogor, spoke about the situation in the occupied and de-occupied territories, UNN reports.

"Yesterday, Russians fired at Nevske from a multiple rocket launcher system. They also actively fired from cannon artillery - both at Nevske and Makiivka. They used 96 drones in the direction of these villages. Of these, 62 were used against Nevske," said Lysohor.

According to him, our defenders repelled the enemy's attacks in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Bilohorivka, Nevske and Makiivka.

The head of the RMA also said that the heads of educational institutions in the so-called "lPR" have been ordered to campaign for students to sign a contract with the Russian army in the future. Every week, schools will be sent updated propaganda materials. After that, the responsible persons will report on the "work done" every Wednesday.

In turn, during the fall, collaborators from the budgetary institutions of the occupied Luhansk region will conduct a campaign among the population that still refrains from obtaining a Russian passport. The corresponding task came from the Kremlin.

They will emphasize that from January 1, people will be left without any social guarantees without this document.

The DIU told how Russia uses Syrian mercenaries as "cannon fodder" in Luhansk region

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
luhansk-oblastLuhansk Oblast
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor

