In Luhansk region, Russian troops shelled Nevske yesterday. Every week, teachers of the so-called "luhansk people's republic" will report on the amount of propaganda materials distributed to sign a contract with the Russian army, and "state employees" will force people to get Russian passports. On September 19, the head of the RMA, Artem Lysogor, spoke about the situation in the occupied and de-occupied territories, UNN reports.

"Yesterday, Russians fired at Nevske from a multiple rocket launcher system. They also actively fired from cannon artillery - both at Nevske and Makiivka. They used 96 drones in the direction of these villages. Of these, 62 were used against Nevske," said Lysohor.

According to him, our defenders repelled the enemy's attacks in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Bilohorivka, Nevske and Makiivka.

The head of the RMA also said that the heads of educational institutions in the so-called "lPR" have been ordered to campaign for students to sign a contract with the Russian army in the future. Every week, schools will be sent updated propaganda materials. After that, the responsible persons will report on the "work done" every Wednesday.

In turn, during the fall, collaborators from the budgetary institutions of the occupied Luhansk region will conduct a campaign among the population that still refrains from obtaining a Russian passport. The corresponding task came from the Kremlin.

They will emphasize that from January 1, people will be left without any social guarantees without this document.

