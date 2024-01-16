Suspicion was served on traitors from the TOT who participated in enemy "meat" assaults near Bakhmut and Lysychansk

Law enforcement officers have collected evidence against 9 traitors from the TOT of Luhansk and Crimea who voluntarily joined the occupation groups of the russian federation and fought against the Defense Forces on the eastern front. This was reported by the SBU, UNN writes.

Details

At the end of 2023, Ukrainian defenders captured the perpetrators during fierce fighting near the villages of Klishchiyivka and Spirne.

The investigation established that eight of the militants were residents of the temporarily occupied settlements of Luhansk region, and the ninth was a resident of Crimea. Most of them took part in hostilities against the ATO forces before the full-scale invasion of russia.

At the end of February 2022, militants from Luhansk region joined the ranks of the russian armed forces. In September 2023, another detainee signed a contract with the russian ministry of defense in the temporarily occupied Simferopol.

After arranging firing positions along the eastern front line, they were sent to assault groups of the rashists, where they participated in the so-called "meat" assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Bakhmut and Lysychansk.

SBU investigators have served the prisoners suspicion notices. The offenders face life imprisonment.

