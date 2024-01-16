Suspicion was served on traitors from the TOT who participated in enemy "meat" assaults near Bakhmut and Lysychansk

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103326 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113604 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143916 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140407 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177726 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172217 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284884 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178297 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167306 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148888 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Actual people
Actual places
Suspicion was served on traitors from the TOT who participated in enemy "meat" assaults near Bakhmut and Lysychansk

Suspicion was served on traitors from the TOT who participated in enemy "meat" assaults near Bakhmut and Lysychansk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28396 views

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have collected evidence against nine people from Luhansk and Crimea who joined russian occupation groups and fought against the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The offenders face life imprisonment.

Law enforcement officers have collected evidence against 9 traitors from the TOT of Luhansk and Crimea who voluntarily joined the occupation groups of the russian federation and fought against the Defense Forces on the eastern front. This was reported by the SBU, UNN writes.

Details

At the end of 2023, Ukrainian defenders captured the perpetrators during fierce fighting near the villages of Klishchiyivka and Spirne.

The investigation established that eight of the militants were residents of the temporarily occupied settlements of Luhansk region, and the ninth was a resident of Crimea. Most of them took part in hostilities against the ATO forces before the full-scale invasion of russia.

At the end of February 2022, militants from Luhansk region joined the ranks of the russian armed forces. In September 2023, another detainee signed a contract with the russian ministry of defense in the temporarily occupied Simferopol.

After arranging firing positions along the eastern front line, they were sent to assault groups of the rashists, where they participated in the so-called "meat" assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Bakhmut and Lysychansk.

SBU investigators have served the prisoners suspicion notices. The offenders face life imprisonment.

Two collaborators who forced Ukrainians to "vote" in the pseudo-referendum of the russian federation detained in Kherson16.01.24, 13:48 • 21176 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

