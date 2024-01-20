STEAM laboratories open in schools of Odesa region

In 2023, 5 secondary education institutions joined the STEM Laboratory project in Odesa region. This is reported by the Odesa Regional Education Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The STEAM lab is a format for the development of a science and mathematics classroom and a modernized physics classroom. At the same time, it is not only a separate center in the school, but an activity implemented in the entire educational process of the institution, because the future belongs to interdisciplinary integration while maintaining the classical division into disciplines. Equipping educational institutions with the appropriate technical equipment allows secondary school students to acquire practical skills in science and technology using AR/VR and artificial intelligence elements.

"The implementation of the STEAM approach at the school makes it possible to create integrated courses, open robotics, 3D modeling, video-making clubs, and participate in Ukrainian and international competitions with student projects," the OBA said.

As a reminder, Odesa region was ranked second in the conditional ranking of Ukraine by the number of schools opened in the full-time format.