Sky defenders worked in Kirovohrad region during night attack of Russian Federation, without consequences - RMA

Kyiv • UNN
During a nighttime air raid in Kirovohrad region, the sky defenders successfully worked out, the attack was repelled without consequences, the head of the Kirovohrad RMA, Andriy Raykovych, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
