Six enemy drones shot down over Cherkasy region at night

Overnight, six enemy drones were shot down over Cherkasy region, with no casualties or damage to infrastructure, said Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, on Tuesday, UNN reports.

We are again worried about threats from the air. Still, we have some good news from our defenders. Overnight, they shot down six enemy UAVs in the sky over the region. There were no casualties and no damage to infrastructure - Taburets wrote on Telegram.

