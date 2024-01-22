Since the beginning of the full-scale war with Ukraine, military enlistment offices have been set on fire more than 200 times in Russia

Since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, 220 cases of arson attacks on military enlistment offices have been detected in Russia. This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Main Department for Ensuring Public Order of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Stanislav Kolesnik, UNN reports.

"Since the beginning of the war in 58 regions of the country, 220 cases of attacks and arson of military commissariats and government facilities have been recorded, 85% of which have been solved, 220 people have been identified, 15 of them are minors," Kolesnik said.

There were also 184 cases of sabotage on the Russian railroad. 141 people were brought to justice, including 59 minors.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Andrei Guruliev said that Russia needs to introduce the death penalty to fight "internal enemies." According to him, such a punishment should be introduced, in particular, for sabotage on railways.