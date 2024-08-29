Sikorsky: “I do not see Russia's readiness for peace talks”

Russia continues to demand Ukraine's surrender, and there is no sign of the Kremlin's readiness for peace talks, Foreign Minister Radoslav Sikorsky said. He emphasized that Ukraine has the right to strike at the aggressor's territory. He said this in an interview with PAP, reports UNN.

“I don't see Russia's readiness for peace talks. Russia continues to demand surrender from Ukraine, and as long as this is the case, Ukraine will not accept it,” Sikorsky said when asked about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about preparing a peace plan by the end of November.

He added that the prospects for the Ukrainian offensive are “quite optimistic” at the moment. “Ukraine did something unexpected for Putin - it occupied a part of Russia. Now there is a basis for a conversation and a call for both countries to retreat to the internationally recognized border,” the minister said.

Commenting on Ukraine's use of Western weapons to strike at Russian territory, Sikorsky emphasized that “Ukraine was attacked and in order to defend its territory and push the enemy away from its borders, it has the right to use the equipment provided to it, in accordance with the laws of war.

Previously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a peace plan by the end of November. The plan envisages negotiations with various countries on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.