Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Shooting of policemen in Vinnytsia region: case against military personnel sent to court

Shooting of policemen in Vinnytsia region: case against military personnel sent to court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26543 views

Two members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are accused of killing a police officer and wounding another in Vinnytsia region. They are charged with a number of crimes, including attempted murder and misappropriation of military property.

The case against two Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen who shot law enforcement officers in Vinnytsia region has been referred to court. This was stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

The investigation established that on April 20, 2024, police stopped the defendants in Vinnytsia region at night.

Due to the fact that the men had repeatedly transported appropriated military property, including weapons and ammunition, in their own car, one of them started a fight and used a firearm during the car inspection in order to conceal the criminal offense.

As a result, one of the policemen died on the spot and the other was injured.

Prosecutors of the Vinnytsia Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Southern Region sent to court an indictment against two servicemen who killed one police officer, wounded another and fled the scene during a car check

- law enforcement officers summarized. 

The defendants were charged:

  • completed attempted premeditated murder of two persons with the intent to conceal another criminal offense; 
  • assignment, 
  • as well as carrying, storing, or purchasing firearms and ammunition without a permit provided for by law; 
  • attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer; 
  • unauthorized leaving of a military unit with weapons.

Addendum

As you know, the defendants fled the scene and were hiding from law enforcement agencies. They were detained the next day while attempting to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine into the Republic of Moldova. 

The defendants are currently in custody.

Recall

The SBI has completed an investigation into two military officerswho helped suspects in the murder of police officers in Vinnytsia region to hide. One faces up to 3 years in prison, the other up to 10 years in prison.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies

