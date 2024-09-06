Shooting in Georgia: shooter's father arrested

The father of the American teenager who shot and killed four people in a high school on Wednesday has been arrested.

The father of a 14-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting four people at a Georgia high school was arrested on Thursday. Colin Gray, 54, faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of child abuse.

His accusations are directly related to the actions of his son and his permission to possess weapons - said Chris Hosie, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, at a press conference

In Georgia, second-degree murder means that a person caused the death of another person by committing second-degree cruelty to children, regardless of intent. This is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 10 to 30 years.

Colt Gray, 14, for his part, is accused of killing two teachers and two 14-year-olds (students like him) at Appalachian High School in Winder, about 70 kilometers northeast of Atlanta.

Discovered on Discord

According to The Washington Post, the boy was previously identified by investigators. Gray is said to have threatened to shoot up the school online on the Discord gaming platform. Subsequently, the father and son were interviewed by police, but that was it.

Recall

UNN previously reported that four people were killed and nine hospitalized after a shooting at a high school in Apalachee, Georgia. 14-year-old Colt Gray, a student at the school, surrendered to police and is in custody.