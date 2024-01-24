Sheremеt's case: the court suspended the trial

Today, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv suspended the proceedings in the case on the charges of Andriy Antonenko, Yulia Kuzmenko and Yana Dugar - known as the Sheremet affair. This was reported by lawyer Dmytro Krugovoy on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

"... this case was suspended until ... the end of Yana's military service," the lawyer said.

The information about the suspension of Sheremеt's case was confirmed to UNN by the spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiya Maksymets.

"Yesterday, the court received a motion from the lawyers of two defendants requesting to suspend the trial due to the fact that they are serving in the army. The court postponed consideration of this motion to today because it wanted to hear the victims' opinion. At today's hearing, with the participation of the victims' mother, daughter and the editor of Ukrayinska Pravda, they supported the motion. So the court granted the motion," Maksymets said.

In addition, the spokesperson of the Prosecutor General's Office reminded that the case is being considered by a jury.

Journalist Pavlo Sheremet died in Kyiv as a result of a car explosion on July 20, 2016.

A doctor and volunteer Yulia Kuzmenko, a nurse of the parachute battalion Yani Dugar and an ATO veteran Andriy Antonenko were announced as suspects and later accused in the Sheremet case .