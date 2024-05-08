ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80893 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107293 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150155 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154198 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250441 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174173 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165430 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148339 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225961 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113061 views

UNN Lite
Shabunin is listed as a combat medic and receives allowances for service while remaining in Kyiv - media

Shabunin is listed as a combat medic and receives allowances for service while remaining in Kyiv - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 98984 views

Shabunin is listed as a combat medic and receives allowances for his service while remaining in Kyiv - media.

Since October 2023, anti-corruption activist Vitaliy Shabunin has been listed as a combat medic in a military unit. He receives a salary for performing military tasks under martial law, but remains in Kyiv.

This is stated in the ruling of the Dniprovsky District Court of Kyiv, which is considering an old criminal case involving Shabunin, Law and Business writes.

In particular, the commander of the military unit where the anti-corruption activist allegedly served told the court that in November 2023 he was expelled from the unit because he was appointed a combat medic in another unit by order of the General Staff.

Image

"The head of the AntAC, Vitaliy Shabunin, turned out to be a combat medic. This is the fifth position that was invented for him to protect the activist from actual service in the Armed Forces... At the same time, Shabunin has never spent a day in the army, formally going on vacation immediately after being assigned to a military unit," the article says.

According to journalist Volodymyr Boyko, at the beginning of the full-scale war, Shabunin arranged to be enrolled in the TRO retroactively.

The unit commander confirmed that the order to enlist Shabunin was dated February 25, 2022, but he did not serve in the military.

"After receiving his military ID, he went home and does not even know where his unit is located. Nevertheless, as a rifleman, he receives UAH 53,000 per month on his bank card (UAH 23,000 in cash benefits and UAH 30,000 for performing military tasks under martial law)," said Boyko, who serves in the same brigade as Shabunin.

According to the journalist, Shabunin appeared at the unit several times, bringing letters from the NAPC to be sent there for service.

However, the court found that from March to September 2023, when his military unit was performing combat missions in Donetsk Oblast, Shabunin was not seconded to the NACP.

We would like to remind you that the criminal case on Shabunin's military service evasion has not been moving for 4 months.

The SBI is investigating two criminal cases against Shabunin - for evading mobilization and forging NACP documents.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
