Shabunin is listed as a combat medic and receives allowances for service while remaining in Kyiv - media

Since October 2023, anti-corruption activist Vitaliy Shabunin has been listed as a combat medic in a military unit. He receives a salary for performing military tasks under martial law, but remains in Kyiv.

This is stated in the ruling of the Dniprovsky District Court of Kyiv, which is considering an old criminal case involving Shabunin, Law and Business writes.

In particular, the commander of the military unit where the anti-corruption activist allegedly served told the court that in November 2023 he was expelled from the unit because he was appointed a combat medic in another unit by order of the General Staff.

"The head of the AntAC, Vitaliy Shabunin, turned out to be a combat medic. This is the fifth position that was invented for him to protect the activist from actual service in the Armed Forces... At the same time, Shabunin has never spent a day in the army, formally going on vacation immediately after being assigned to a military unit," the article says.

According to journalist Volodymyr Boyko, at the beginning of the full-scale war, Shabunin arranged to be enrolled in the TRO retroactively.

The unit commander confirmed that the order to enlist Shabunin was dated February 25, 2022, but he did not serve in the military.

"After receiving his military ID, he went home and does not even know where his unit is located. Nevertheless, as a rifleman, he receives UAH 53,000 per month on his bank card (UAH 23,000 in cash benefits and UAH 30,000 for performing military tasks under martial law)," said Boyko, who serves in the same brigade as Shabunin.

According to the journalist, Shabunin appeared at the unit several times, bringing letters from the NAPC to be sent there for service.

However, the court found that from March to September 2023, when his military unit was performing combat missions in Donetsk Oblast, Shabunin was not seconded to the NACP.

We would like to remind you that the criminal case on Shabunin's military service evasion has not been moving for 4 months.

The SBI is investigating two criminal cases against Shabunin - for evading mobilization and forging NACP documents.